Insider Selling: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Insider Sells $145,504.08 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $145,504.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,541.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NVT stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 412,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 87,402 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,070,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,393,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 231,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

