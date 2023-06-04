StockNews.com Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Capri by 135.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $79,231,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $64,259,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,992,000 after buying an additional 1,113,074 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after buying an additional 804,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

