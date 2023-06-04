Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $786.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 140.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.