ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Up 0.9 %

ResMed stock opened at $220.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $90,416,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $349,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,382,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,451 shares of company stock worth $6,818,032. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.