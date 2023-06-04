Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

