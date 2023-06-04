Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

LLY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $442.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.09. The firm has a market cap of $419.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.1% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $259,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $12,909,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.