Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Knowles Stock Performance
Shares of KN opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.45. Knowles has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.25.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 64.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,608,000 after buying an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,836,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,193,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,279,000 after acquiring an additional 924,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,559,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Knowles by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,256,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,365,000 after purchasing an additional 312,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
About Knowles
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knowles (KN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.