Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of KN opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.45. Knowles has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.25.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 64.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,608,000 after buying an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,836,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,193,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,279,000 after acquiring an additional 924,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,559,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Knowles by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,256,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,365,000 after purchasing an additional 312,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.