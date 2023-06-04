CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

CRH Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CRH opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. CRH has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of CRH

About CRH

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CRH by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CRH by 2.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CRH by 19.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.