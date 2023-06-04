CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
NYSE CRH opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. CRH has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.
