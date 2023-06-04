Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

BKH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Black Hills from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH opened at $62.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $6,776,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Black Hills by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 539,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

See Also

