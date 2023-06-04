Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE DLNG opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

