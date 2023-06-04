StockNews.com Upgrades Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.
Harley-Davidson Stock Performance
HOG opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77.
Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 11.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
Further Reading
