Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.69.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $223.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

