CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 205,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 91,040 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,911,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 138.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

