Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 2.7 %

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 131.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 51,006 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

