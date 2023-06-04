Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999,691 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 754,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 326,272 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,387,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 261,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 50.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 245,274 shares in the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Stories

