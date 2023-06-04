Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

Institutional Trading of Impac Mortgage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

