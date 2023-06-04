Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Insider Sells $210,120.24 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $60.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 765,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,054,000 after buying an additional 3,934,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

