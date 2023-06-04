First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AG. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 168.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

