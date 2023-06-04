Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells $192,000.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $190,920.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.67 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.23.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

