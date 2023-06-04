Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

GWRE opened at $70.89 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,253 shares of company stock worth $2,024,289 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

