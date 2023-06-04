Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.08.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 50.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.