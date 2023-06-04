Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UNB opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc is a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and wealth management and trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.