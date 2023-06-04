OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
OSI Systems Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OSIS opened at $121.49 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Insider Transactions at OSI Systems
In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $66,890.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at $878,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $718,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $66,890.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
