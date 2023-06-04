OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OSIS opened at $121.49 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $66,890.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at $878,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $718,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $66,890.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems



OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.



