Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Potbelly Stock Up 4.3 %

PBPB opened at $8.32 on Friday. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $240.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Potbelly had a return on equity of 3,013.09% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Potbelly

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,079.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis purchased 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $26,026.95. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,092.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert D. Wright purchased 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,079.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,202 shares of company stock worth $133,880. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 547.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 115,218 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.