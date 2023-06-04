Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. Eastern has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $101.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Henry bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Eastern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eastern by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

