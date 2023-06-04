StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FBIO. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 0.9 %

FBIO stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $72.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 115.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $2,816,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 851,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

