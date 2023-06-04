StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 2.6 %

GROW stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

