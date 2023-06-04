StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 2.6 %
GROW stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $5.11.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 40.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
