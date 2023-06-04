Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Remark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.35 on Friday. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Featured Stories

