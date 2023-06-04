ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CNET opened at $1.34 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a one-stop services on omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management system. It also engages in the development of blockchain enabled web/mobile applications and provision of software solutions.

