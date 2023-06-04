First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUSE. Raymond James cut their target price on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Busey has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at $749,189. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,322 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $96,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,483.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,322 shares of company stock worth $297,118. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

