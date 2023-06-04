Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.63.
Syneos Health Price Performance
Shares of SYNH opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.