Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of LQDT opened at $15.99 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $490.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

In related news, EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $390,170.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,948.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $66,726.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $628,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $390,170.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,074 shares in the company, valued at $801,948.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,041 shares of company stock valued at $588,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 20.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

Featured Stories

