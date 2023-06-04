Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Liquidity Services Price Performance
Shares of LQDT opened at $15.99 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $490.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 20.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.