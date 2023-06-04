Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ APVO opened at $1.60 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
