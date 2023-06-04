Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ APVO opened at $1.60 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

