StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Check-Cap Stock Up 14.8 %

Check-Cap stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

