Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of COLL opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $748.40 million, a PE ratio of -25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $684,834.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $684,834.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,183 shares of company stock worth $2,127,716. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.
