Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

TBBK stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 3,508 shares of company stock valued at $100,457 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bancorp by 121.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

