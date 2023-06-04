Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.56 million, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 14.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 96.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,651.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,080,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,232,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,835 shares of company stock worth $66,680. 54.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

