CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CTIC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities cut shares of CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.29.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

CTIC opened at $9.05 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 39.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,026 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,646,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,535,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 1,601,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 409,584 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.