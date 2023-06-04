RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

RICK stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $721.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 117,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

