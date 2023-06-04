Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Astronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Astronics Price Performance

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Astronics has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. On average, analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Astronics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Astronics by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Astronics by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

