Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Performance

Shares of MNTX opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

About Manitex International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

