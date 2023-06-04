Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of MNTX opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
