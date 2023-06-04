Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Price Performance

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -0.55. Koss has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $12.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Koss by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Koss during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

