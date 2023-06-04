BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BJRI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 4.7 %

BJRI opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $743.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.94. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5,522.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 264,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 259,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 249,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after acquiring an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.