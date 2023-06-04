Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.66 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 285.96% and a negative return on equity of 175.19%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

