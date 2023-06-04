Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Avinger Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 207.02% and a negative return on equity of 530.21%. On average, analysts expect that Avinger will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

