Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. Buys 6,500 Shares

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,179.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at $349,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.