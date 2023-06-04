Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) CEO Purchases $247,350.00 in Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,703.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -8.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 226,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 202,356 shares in the last quarter.

BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.50.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

