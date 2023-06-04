Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.40. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

