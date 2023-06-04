MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 41.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. Guggenheim cut shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.17.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.29 and its 200 day moving average is $214.92. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $397.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,013 shares of company stock worth $18,896,567 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

