The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $42.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised Chewy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.65.

Shares of CHWY opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

